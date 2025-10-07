Strategic Unity: Nations Oppose Military Deployment in Afghanistan
India, Russia, China, and seven other nations opposed foreign military infrastructure deployment in Afghanistan, amidst US calls for the Taliban to hand over Bagram airbase. At the Moscow Format talks, they emphasized economic ties and counter-terrorism cooperation for regional peace and stability.
- Country:
- India
India along with Russia, China, and seven other nations has voiced opposition to foreign military infrastructure deployment in Afghanistan during the Moscow Format talks on Tuesday. This move comes as a response to US President Donald Trump's appeal to the Taliban to hand over the Bagram airbase.
The participating countries engaged in extensive discussions to promote prosperity and development in Afghanistan. They declared that the attempts to establish military infrastructure in Afghanistan and its neighboring states are unacceptable as they could undermine regional peace and stability.
Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi attended the talks for the first time. Nations stressed the necessity for strengthening counter-terrorism efforts and enhancing economic ties. The Indian delegation, led by Ambassador Vinay Kumar, reaffirmed support for an independent and stable Afghanistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Rights Body Launches Continuous Probe into Taliban's Human Rights Abuses
Historic Visit: Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Set to Break Diplomatic Ice with India
Taliban Foreign Minister Set for Historic India Visit Amid Diplomatic Overtures
Historic Diplomatic Visit: Afghan Taliban's Top Official Lands in India Amidst Emergency Aid Efforts
US officials deny rumors of troops returning to Afghanistan, reject claims on Bagram airbase