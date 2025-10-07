Strategic Unity: Nations Oppose Military Deployment in Afghanistan

India along with Russia, China, and seven other nations has voiced opposition to foreign military infrastructure deployment in Afghanistan during the Moscow Format talks on Tuesday. This move comes as a response to US President Donald Trump's appeal to the Taliban to hand over the Bagram airbase.

The participating countries engaged in extensive discussions to promote prosperity and development in Afghanistan. They declared that the attempts to establish military infrastructure in Afghanistan and its neighboring states are unacceptable as they could undermine regional peace and stability.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi attended the talks for the first time. Nations stressed the necessity for strengthening counter-terrorism efforts and enhancing economic ties. The Indian delegation, led by Ambassador Vinay Kumar, reaffirmed support for an independent and stable Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)