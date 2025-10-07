Emotional Homecoming: Former MLA Rameshwar Yadav's Release Sparks Support and Tears

Rameshwar Singh Yadav, a former Samajwadi Party MLA who served the Aliganj Assembly constituency three times, has been released from prison after over three years. His return on Tuesday became an emotionally charged event as supporters greeted him with garlands and cheers.

At a gathering in Jaithra, Yadav was moved to tears discussing his imprisonment. Amid his address, he spoke of the hardship and alleged false allegations he faced, which left him feeling 'unfit to live.' This resonated with his supporters, leading them to chant slogans in his honor.

According to Yadav, his and his brother's release were kept confidential to prevent interference. He claims to have faced approximately 100 criminal cases with allegations deemed politically motivated. His arrival at his RS Cold Storage unit was marked by an emotional reunion captured on social media, where he expressed gratitude for his loyal supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)