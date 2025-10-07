Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Military Prowess

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh has lauded Operation Sindoor as a shining example of India's indigenous military capabilities and the effective unity of its armed forces. His comments came on Tuesday, just a day before the 93rd Air Force Day.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a direct response to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, targeting terrorist infrastructure within Pakistan-controlled territories. The operation spurred four days of intense clashes, concluding on May 10 with an understanding to cease military actions.

Air Chief Marshal Singh reiterated the Indian Air Force's commitment to the nation's defense and humanitarian aid, acknowledging past operations like Sindhu and Brahma. The Air Force will celebrate its official establishment on October 8, 1932, with tributes paid to fallen heroes at the Hindon airbase.

