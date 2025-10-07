Left Menu

Congress Nominates Ghasiram Majhi for Nuapada By-Election

The Congress has nominated Ghasiram Majhi for the upcoming by-election in the Nuapada assembly constituency, Odisha. This follows the demise of MLA Rajendra Dholakia. The by-election will occur on November 11, with results declared on November 14. Majhi previously ran independently in 2024, finishing second.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:13 IST
Congress Nominates Ghasiram Majhi for Nuapada By-Election
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party announced on Tuesday that Ghasiram Majhi will be its candidate for the forthcoming by-election in Odisha's Nuapada assembly constituency. This election, precipitated by the passing of MLA Rajendra Dholakia, is scheduled for November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

According to a press statement by the party's general secretary, K C Venugopal, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge endorsed Majhi's candidature. Majhi has a history in this constituency, having run independently in 2024 after being denied a ticket, where he secured 50,941 votes but was defeated by BJD nominee Rajendra Dholakia.

While Majhi finished second in the previous election, BJP candidate Abhinandan Panda came third with 44,814 votes. The Congress' former nominee and OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak garnered only 15,501 votes. As of now, the ruling BJP and opposition BJD have not announced their candidates for the upcoming by-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India
2
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

 India
3
Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

 United States
4
The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025