Congress Nominates Ghasiram Majhi for Nuapada By-Election

The Congress party announced on Tuesday that Ghasiram Majhi will be its candidate for the forthcoming by-election in Odisha's Nuapada assembly constituency. This election, precipitated by the passing of MLA Rajendra Dholakia, is scheduled for November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

According to a press statement by the party's general secretary, K C Venugopal, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge endorsed Majhi's candidature. Majhi has a history in this constituency, having run independently in 2024 after being denied a ticket, where he secured 50,941 votes but was defeated by BJD nominee Rajendra Dholakia.

While Majhi finished second in the previous election, BJP candidate Abhinandan Panda came third with 44,814 votes. The Congress' former nominee and OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak garnered only 15,501 votes. As of now, the ruling BJP and opposition BJD have not announced their candidates for the upcoming by-election.

