ECI's Crucial Visit to West Bengal for SIR-2026 Preparations

Senior officials from the Election Commission of India (ECI) are visiting West Bengal to assess preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ahead of the 2026 electoral roll update. The visit includes meetings with district-level officials to review readiness and address various logistical and infrastructural concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:39 IST
Elections in West Bengal are on the horizon, prompting a visit from senior officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure the state is prepared for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The delegation, led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, is keen to scrutinize the groundwork for the upcoming 2026 electoral roll update.

During their visit from October 8 to 9, they will convene with district election officers to evaluate the state's readiness, focusing on personnel training, IT infrastructure, and local coordination. Critical meetings will also include video conferences with District Election Officers to discuss pre-revision activities and challenges.

The ECI team, accompanied by State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal, will travel to key districts like Kolaghat to continue assessments. This routine administrative exercise aims to resolve both statistical and practical challenges, ensuring that local officials are adequately prepared for the SIR 2026 update.

