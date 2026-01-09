Paswan Criticizes Opposition Over Electoral Roll Revision Controversy

Union minister Chirag Paswan has accused the opposition of unnecessarily disputing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, indicating their waning popularity among the public. He emphasized that there is increasing public discontent with the opposition parties.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader attended a food and beverages exhibition in Greater Noida and took the opportunity to deride the opposition's criticisms related to the SIR exercise. He noted that a similar uproar occurred during last year's SIR in Bihar, yet the NDA achieved a historic victory despite it.

Paswan further alleged that the opposition's use of inappropriate language and personal assaults on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including slogans like "Chowkidar Chor Hai", undermined their own credibility. He attributed the opposition's criticism to their fear of losing electoral seats, particularly given technological advancements within the process this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)