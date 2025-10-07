Left Menu

US and Canada Collaborate on Golden Dome Defense System

President Donald Trump announced collaboration between the US and Canada on the Golden Dome missile defense system during discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a strategic move to enhance defense capabilities, President Donald Trump revealed that the United States and Canada are jointly working on the Golden Dome missile defense system. The announcement came as Trump engaged with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

The initiative underscores the close military cooperation between the two nations. According to Trump, such collaborative efforts aim to strengthen the North American defense architecture, ensuring regional safety and preparedness against potential threats.

This defense initiative marks a significant development in the bilateral relations between the United States and Canada, emphasizing shared commitment to regional security and technological innovation.

