US and Canada Collaborate on Golden Dome Defense System

In a strategic move to enhance defense capabilities, President Donald Trump revealed that the United States and Canada are jointly working on the Golden Dome missile defense system. The announcement came as Trump engaged with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

The initiative underscores the close military cooperation between the two nations. According to Trump, such collaborative efforts aim to strengthen the North American defense architecture, ensuring regional safety and preparedness against potential threats.

This defense initiative marks a significant development in the bilateral relations between the United States and Canada, emphasizing shared commitment to regional security and technological innovation.