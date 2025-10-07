Tension at the Border: BSF's Latest Weapon Recovery near India-Pakistan Line

The Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified vigilance at the India-Pakistan border following the recovery of a suspicious packet containing 75 live rounds in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The rounds were found during a mission tracing unusual drone movements in the area.

Official reports highlight that the 9 mm ammunition bore stamps from Pakistan's Ordinance Factory, hinting at orchestrated terror activities intended on Indian soil. This discovery has raised concerns of security threats along the tense border region.

In another significant incident, BSF forces recovered a plastic bottle containing a pistol slide assembly, suggestively dropped by a drone. The bottle, discovered near Naushera Dhalla village, was tightly sealed with yellow adhesive tape and equipped with a metal wire loop signifying aerial deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)