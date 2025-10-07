Zelenskiy Warns of Russian Tanker Sabotage
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleges Russia uses tankers for espionage and sabotage. After a briefing with Ukraine's foreign intelligence, Zelenskiy notes collaboration with allies to address the threat. Russian shadow fleet tankers allegedly participate in destabilizing operations in Europe, including drone attacks. The international response is crucial.
According to the briefing, Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet' uses these tankers not just for financial gains but for espionage and destabilizing actions in Europe. Drones launched from these vessels exemplify this threat, Zelenskiy highlighted.
Zelenskiy stated on Telegram and in his nightly address that Ukraine is working with allies to counteract these threats. He emphasizes the importance of a tangible international response to Russia's actions.
