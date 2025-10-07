Left Menu

Zelenskiy Warns of Russian Tanker Sabotage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleges Russia uses tankers for espionage and sabotage. After a briefing with Ukraine's foreign intelligence, Zelenskiy notes collaboration with allies to address the threat. Russian shadow fleet tankers allegedly participate in destabilizing operations in Europe, including drone attacks. The international response is crucial.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russia of deploying oil tankers for intelligence and sabotage missions. The revelation came after Zelenskiy received a detailed report from Ukraine's foreign intelligence chief.

According to the briefing, Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet' uses these tankers not just for financial gains but for espionage and destabilizing actions in Europe. Drones launched from these vessels exemplify this threat, Zelenskiy highlighted.

Zelenskiy stated on Telegram and in his nightly address that Ukraine is working with allies to counteract these threats. He emphasizes the importance of a tangible international response to Russia's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

