BJP has a very mature and sincere process to carry its allies along: NCP leader Praful Patel in interview to PTI.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:38 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Firm on working under BJP’s and Narendra Modi’s leadership: NCP leader Praful Patel in interview to PTI.