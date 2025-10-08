Van Epps Triumphs in Republican Primary Amid Trump Influence; Behn Wins Democratic Challenge

Matt Van Epps, previously serving in the Tennessee administration, secured the Republican nomination in a special election for a congress seat, aided significantly by President Donald Trump's endorsement. The race attracted 11 Republican contenders, with Van Epps emerging as the frontrunner following key endorsements, despite challenges from fellow candidates.

On the Democratic side, state Rep. Aftyn Behn won a four-way primary, setting up a showdown against Van Epps in the general election. Behn, a social worker and community advocate known for championing reproductive health rights, will face off against a well-backed Van Epps on December 2nd.

The 7th Congressional District, covering parts of Nashville and extending to rural areas, remains a strategic seat, reaffirmed by past GOP-championed redistricting. The upcoming election could offer critical insights into Trump's enduring influence and electoral strategies, especially within suburban Republican strongholds.

(With inputs from agencies.)