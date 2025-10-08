Left Menu

Van Epps Triumphs in Republican Primary Amid Trump Influence; Behn Wins Democratic Challenge

Matt Van Epps won the Republican primary for a Tennessee congressional seat with Donald Trump's endorsement. Aftyn Behn emerged victorious in the Democratic primary. Van Epps' campaign highlighted his military experience and gained support despite a crowded field. The upcoming general election tests Trump's policies' appeal among suburban voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashville | Updated: 08-10-2025 07:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 07:19 IST
Van Epps Triumphs in Republican Primary Amid Trump Influence; Behn Wins Democratic Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Matt Van Epps, previously serving in the Tennessee administration, secured the Republican nomination in a special election for a congress seat, aided significantly by President Donald Trump's endorsement. The race attracted 11 Republican contenders, with Van Epps emerging as the frontrunner following key endorsements, despite challenges from fellow candidates.

On the Democratic side, state Rep. Aftyn Behn won a four-way primary, setting up a showdown against Van Epps in the general election. Behn, a social worker and community advocate known for championing reproductive health rights, will face off against a well-backed Van Epps on December 2nd.

The 7th Congressional District, covering parts of Nashville and extending to rural areas, remains a strategic seat, reaffirmed by past GOP-championed redistricting. The upcoming election could offer critical insights into Trump's enduring influence and electoral strategies, especially within suburban Republican strongholds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

 Global
2
Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Hospital Visit

Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Ho...

 India
3
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

 India
4
Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025