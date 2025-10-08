Left Menu

Keir Starmer's Mumbai Visit: Strengthening the India-UK Partnership

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Mumbai to meet Indian PM Narendra Modi. The visit aims to bolster the India-UK strategic partnership, focusing on trade, technology, and investment. They will participate in the CEO Forum and Global Fintech Fest, discussing regional and global issues with industry leaders.

Updated: 08-10-2025 07:49 IST
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • India

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has commenced his visit to Mumbai, where he will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting aims to reinforce the strategic partnership between India and the UK, touching upon critical areas like trade, technology, and investment.

Starmer, accompanied by a business delegation, was welcomed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by Maharashtra political leaders, including CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. Governor Acharya Devvrat was also present to receive the delegation.

The leaders are set to attend the CEO Forum and the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, focusing on opportunities stemming from the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. Discussions will also cover regional and global affairs, with interactions planned with industry experts and innovators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

