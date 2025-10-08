Shiv Sena Protests Maharashtra's 'Meagre' Farm Relief Package

Shiv Sena's protest against Maharashtra's relief package for rain-hit farmers intensified, with the party branding it as insufficient. Party leader Sanjay Raut questioned the financial feasibility amid the state's debt.

The opposition, including Congress and NCP, labeled the Rs 31,628 crore package as 'hollow.' Protests, led by Shiv Sena (UBT) in various districts, demanded a complete loan waiver.

Accusations flew between political parties, with BJP's Navnath Ban criticizing Raut for his comments and asserting the state's commitment to aid farmers.

