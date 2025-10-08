Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Triumph of Air Power and Precision

Operation Sindoor showcased the effective use of air power by the Indian Air Force in shaping military outcomes swiftly. The operation proved India's air dominance while restoring the importance of offensive air action. The success underscores the IAF's innovation, precision strikes, and home-grown capabilities in handling security challenges.

08-10-2025
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force's (IAF) execution of Operation Sindoor has demonstrated the formidable potential of air power in swiftly shaping military outcomes, as stated by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh. This event has reinforced the importance of offensive air action within national consciousness.

During his address to air warriors on the occasion of the 93rd Air Force Day at Hindon air base, Singh acknowledged the success of Operation Sindoor. He praised the 'bold and precise' attacks conducted during the operation and stressed the need for the IAF to remain prepared for future security challenges. Citations were awarded to several IAF units for their excellence.

The operation, launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam attack, utilized air power to dismantle terror infrastructures in Pakistan-controlled areas, causing the loss of enemy aircraft. Singh emphasized meticulous planning, disciplined execution, and the role of indigenous weapon systems that delivered decisive results.

