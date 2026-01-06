In a series of calculated assaults, Russia deployed missile strikes on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, and targeted a U.S.-owned facility in Dnipro. The attacks on Monday severely damaged energy infrastructure and resulted in a significant sunflower oil spill from the Bunge enterprise, heightening tensions.

Ukrainian authorities, including Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, condemned the strikes as systematic attacks on U.S. businesses, underscoring Russian President Vladimir Putin's disregard for major international peace efforts. These offensives have raised alarms about a targeted approach to cripple civilian life and operations.

As Ukraine's energy sector faces intensified attacks, power availability in regions like Kharkiv remains scarce. The global community's attention turns to the upcoming summit in Paris, as leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, seek urgent measures to advance peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)