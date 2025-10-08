Mamata Banerjee Warns Modi of Shah's 'Mir Zafar' Tendencies
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of acting like an 'acting Prime Minister' and warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Shah's potential betrayal akin to historical figure Mir Zafar. Banerjee criticized BJP's manipulation of the Election Commission for political gain.
West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, launched a sharp critique on Wednesday against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, likening his actions to those of an 'acting Prime Minister'.
Upon her return from the flood-affected regions of North Bengal, Banerjee expressed concerns that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be cautious of Shah's influence, suggesting he could betray him like Mir Zafar, a historical figure known for his betrayal in the Battle of Plassey.
Banerjee further accused the BJP leadership of manipulating the Election Commission to conduct electoral roll revisions in states poised for elections, challenging the timing and intent behind such actions and questioning the impartiality of the ECI.
