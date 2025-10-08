Left Menu

Modi Criticizes Congress over 26/11 Response, Celebrates Mumbai Development Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party for its alleged weak response to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, accusing it of compromising national security. Modi inaugurated key projects, emphasizing speed and development in Mumbai, and highlighted India's achievements in the domestic aviation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:24 IST
Modi Criticizes Congress over 26/11 Response, Celebrates Mumbai Development Initiatives
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party on Wednesday for its purported failure to respond decisively to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which he linked to Pakistan. He accused the party of weakening India's anti-terror efforts during its rule.

Modi highlighted the Congress-led UPA government's reluctance to retaliate militarily against Pakistan post-26/11, allegedly under foreign pressure. He inaugurated several infrastructure projects aimed at boosting Mumbai's development, including the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Aqua Line of the Mumbai metro.

The Prime Minister praised the nation's progress in the aviation sector, announcing the increase of airports from 74 to 160 since he assumed office in 2014. He projected India as a future hub for aviation services and emphasized advancements in transport technologies and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Austria's Bold Move: Renegotiating Pay to Curb Inflation

Austria's Bold Move: Renegotiating Pay to Curb Inflation

 Austria
2
Sergio Gor: Young Diplomat Steers US-India Relations

Sergio Gor: Young Diplomat Steers US-India Relations

 Global
3
Advocacy for Transgender Rights: Rethinking Legal Definitions

Advocacy for Transgender Rights: Rethinking Legal Definitions

 India
4
Redistricting Rivalry: The Battle Between Texas and California

Redistricting Rivalry: The Battle Between Texas and California

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025