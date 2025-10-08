Modi Criticizes Congress over 26/11 Response, Celebrates Mumbai Development Initiatives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party for its alleged weak response to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, accusing it of compromising national security. Modi inaugurated key projects, emphasizing speed and development in Mumbai, and highlighted India's achievements in the domestic aviation sector.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party on Wednesday for its purported failure to respond decisively to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which he linked to Pakistan. He accused the party of weakening India's anti-terror efforts during its rule.
Modi highlighted the Congress-led UPA government's reluctance to retaliate militarily against Pakistan post-26/11, allegedly under foreign pressure. He inaugurated several infrastructure projects aimed at boosting Mumbai's development, including the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Aqua Line of the Mumbai metro.
The Prime Minister praised the nation's progress in the aviation sector, announcing the increase of airports from 74 to 160 since he assumed office in 2014. He projected India as a future hub for aviation services and emphasized advancements in transport technologies and connectivity.
