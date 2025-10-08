Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma's Crucial Manipur Visit
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will visit Manipur, meeting NPP functionaries and discussing the political climate. He will engage with civil society and visit relief camps. The NPP has significant representation in the state assembly. NPP MLA Kh Loken advocates for a strong regional party.
- Country:
- India
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is set to embark on a crucial two-day visit to Manipur beginning Thursday. The visit aims to strengthen party bonds and address the current political atmosphere in the state.
During his stay, Sangma will connect with members of the National People's Party (NPP) in Manipur and deliberate on the prevailing political scenario. His itinerary includes meetings with civil society representatives from the Meitei and Kuki communities.
The Chief Minister is also expected to visit relief camps hosting displaced individuals. This visit underscores NPP's strong presence in the state assembly, second only to the BJP. Meanwhile, NPP MLA Kh Loken emphasizes the need for a robust regional party in the Northeast.
(With inputs from agencies.)