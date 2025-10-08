BJP's Fierce Critique: Rahul Gandhi Called 'Foreign Leader' Amidst Telangana Vote Scandal
The BJP launched a severe criticism of Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a 'foreign leader' and 'hypocrite,' following allegations against Congress leader V Naveen Yadav for voter ID card distribution in Hyderabad ahead of upcoming bypolls. BJP demanded Gandhi's response after Yadav's indictment under election law violations.
The BJP intensified its attacks on Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, labeling him as a 'foreign leader' and 'hypocrite' in light of alleged 'vote theft' by a Congress leader in Telangana.
The Telangana police filed charges against Congress leader V Naveen Yadav for allegedly distributing voter ID cards in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills constituency, where a bypoll is scheduled for November 11. The case, lodged by an election official, resulted in Yadav being booked under relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of manipulating electoral processes and demanded a response from Gandhi, who has been critical of the BJP and the Election Commission over similar issues. The BJP alleged that Yadav, close to Telangana's Chief Minister, used the Congress government's machinery to issue fake voter IDs and secure votes.
