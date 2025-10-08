Congress Finalizes Candidates Amid Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Elections
The Congress party, led by top figures like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, has finalized 25 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. This decision comes amidst ongoing seat-sharing discussions with alliance partners RJD and Left parties, as Bihar gears up for its crucial two-phase elections.
- Country:
- India
In the midst of negotiations over seat-sharing with Mahagathbandhan allies in Bihar, the Congress leadership convened on Wednesday to decide on candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, ultimately finalizing 25 candidates.
The decision-making process saw participation from senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who joined the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting virtually, alongside other party stalwarts such as Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal, at Indira Bhawan.
The assembly polls in Bihar, where the opposition RJD-led alliance aims to defeat the incumbent NDA, are scheduled for November, with counting set for the 14th. Discussions with allies like RJD and Left parties continue as the election date nears.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brewing Promise: Rahul Gandhi Envisions India's Specialty Coffee Future
BJP's Fierce Critique: Rahul Gandhi Called 'Foreign Leader' Amidst Telangana Vote Scandal
Bihar Elections: NDA and Mahagathbandhan Gear Up for Seat Sharing
Rahul Gandhi has become flag-bearer of anti-India forces: BJP
Political Tensions Heighten: BJP Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi's Remarks in Colombia