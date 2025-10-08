Congress Finalizes Candidates Amid Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Elections

In the midst of negotiations over seat-sharing with Mahagathbandhan allies in Bihar, the Congress leadership convened on Wednesday to decide on candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, ultimately finalizing 25 candidates.

The decision-making process saw participation from senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who joined the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting virtually, alongside other party stalwarts such as Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal, at Indira Bhawan.

The assembly polls in Bihar, where the opposition RJD-led alliance aims to defeat the incumbent NDA, are scheduled for November, with counting set for the 14th. Discussions with allies like RJD and Left parties continue as the election date nears.

(With inputs from agencies.)