Congress Prepares for Bihar Elections Amid Alliance Negotiations

The Congress party in Bihar is finalizing its candidates for upcoming assembly elections. Discussions, led by key figures like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, focused on candidates for 25 seats. Coordination with allies is ongoing, with final announcements expected after mutual agreement and further negotiations.

Updated: 08-10-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:10 IST
The Congress party is gearing up for the Bihar assembly elections with crucial seat-sharing negotiations ongoing. Key party figures, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, participated virtually in a key Central Election Committee meeting where the finalization of 25 candidates took place.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal and other senior leaders joined the discussions, emphasizing a coordinated decision-making process with alliance partners. Bihar Congress Chief Rajesh Ram emphasized that traditional Congress strongholds were prioritized in candidate selection.

While talks with RJD and Left allies are in progress, the party is expected to make a joint announcement once all partners reach consensus. The Bihar elections aim to challenge the ruling NDA, with polling scheduled for November 6 and 11, and results to be declared on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

