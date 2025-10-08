Tamil Nadu Assembly's Stand Against Israel's Gaza Actions

The Tamil Nadu Assembly is poised to pass a resolution condemning Israel's actions in Gaza and calling for an immediate ceasefire, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Wednesday. Stalin urged the Indian government to take active steps to pressure Israel into halting its 'genocide' in the region.

Addressing a protest organized by the CPI(M) against Israel, Stalin expressed confidence that the resolution will resonate with the sentiments of Tamil Nadu's citizens and receive cross-party support. He denounced Israel's indiscriminate attacks as a violation of international human rights laws and urged powers to cease hostilities.

The CPI(M) has previously called for canceling trade agreements with Israel and banning Israeli firms from defense-related conclaves. On social media, Stalin expressed deep distress over the situation in Gaza and emphasized the need for action in the face of humanitarian violations.

