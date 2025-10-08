Left Menu

Arrests Made in Attack on BJP Lawmakers in West Bengal

Two arrests were made following an attack on BJP lawmakers Khagen Murmu and Sankar Ghosh in flood-stricken West Bengal. The BJP claims TMC involvement, which is denied by the ruling party. Investigations continue as eight individuals are implicated in the FIR concerning the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:30 IST
Arrests Made in Attack on BJP Lawmakers in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals were apprehended on Wednesday in connection with an attack on BJP lawmakers Khagen Murmu and Sankar Ghosh, as they assessed flood damage in northern West Bengal's Nagrakata area.

The BJP has accused TMC members of orchestrating the attack, a claim refuted by the state's ruling party.

Jalpaiguri's Superintendent of Police confirmed ongoing investigations, with arrests made in Jalpaiguri and near Jaigaon. The FIR lists eight individuals, and further arrests are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

 United States
2
National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

 Global
3
Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

 Senegal
4
Syria's Lost Souls: The Push to Find the Missing

Syria's Lost Souls: The Push to Find the Missing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025