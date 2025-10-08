Arrests Made in Attack on BJP Lawmakers in West Bengal

Two individuals were apprehended on Wednesday in connection with an attack on BJP lawmakers Khagen Murmu and Sankar Ghosh, as they assessed flood damage in northern West Bengal's Nagrakata area.

The BJP has accused TMC members of orchestrating the attack, a claim refuted by the state's ruling party.

Jalpaiguri's Superintendent of Police confirmed ongoing investigations, with arrests made in Jalpaiguri and near Jaigaon. The FIR lists eight individuals, and further arrests are anticipated.

