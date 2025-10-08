Arrests Made in Attack on BJP Lawmakers in West Bengal
Two arrests were made following an attack on BJP lawmakers Khagen Murmu and Sankar Ghosh in flood-stricken West Bengal. The BJP claims TMC involvement, which is denied by the ruling party. Investigations continue as eight individuals are implicated in the FIR concerning the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Two individuals were apprehended on Wednesday in connection with an attack on BJP lawmakers Khagen Murmu and Sankar Ghosh, as they assessed flood damage in northern West Bengal's Nagrakata area.
The BJP has accused TMC members of orchestrating the attack, a claim refuted by the state's ruling party.
Jalpaiguri's Superintendent of Police confirmed ongoing investigations, with arrests made in Jalpaiguri and near Jaigaon. The FIR lists eight individuals, and further arrests are anticipated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- arrests
- BJP
- lawmakers
- West Bengal
- Khagen Murmu
- Sankar Ghosh
- flood
- TMC
- Nagrakata
- Jalpaiguri
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh Vows to Fight On After Hospital Discharge
Maharashtra Government Enlists Officers for Flood Relief Contribution
2 persons arrested in connection with attack on BJP lawmakers in flood-hit north Bengal: Police.
Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah, Criticizes BJP Over Electoral Roll Revisions and Flood Relief
West Bengal Reels from Flash Floods: 27 Dead, CM Banerjee Lashes Out at Centre