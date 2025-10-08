Navi Mumbai's New Air Gateway: A Landmark in India's Aviation Ascent
Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the Navi Mumbai International Airport, a pivotal step in Indian aviation. This infrastructure connects Mumbai globally, enhancing logistics and trade. Developed through a public-private partnership, the airport underscores India's drive toward future-ready infrastructure and its vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
- Country:
- India
In a transformative step for India's aviation sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday. The project marks a significant leap in the nation's infrastructure development and now makes Mumbai one of the rare cities with dual international airports.
Modi emphasized the impact of NMIA on regional economics, foreseeing its potential in establishing Asia's largest connectivity hub. The airport's lotus-like design is a tribute to Indian culture and prosperity, opening avenues for Maharashtra's agrarian sector to reach Europe and the Middle East's markets, he noted.
Developed in a landmark public-private partnership, NMIA is set to revolutionize India's logistical landscape with its state-of-the-art facilities, sustainability features, and connectivity to major transportation links. As part of India's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047, NMIA signifies the country's ascent as a global trade and aviation cornerstone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India which once struggled with 2G, now has 5G mobile connectivity in almost all districts: PM Narendra Modi at India Mobile Congress.
India has potential to offer solutions to global supply chain bottlenecks, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport’s phase one, built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore.
Unveiling 'Bharat Varsh ki Swarnabha: Narendra Modi'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly congratulated President Vladimir Putin on his 73rd birthday and conveyed best wishes.