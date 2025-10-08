Left Menu

GHMC Tightens Enforcement as By-election Violations Rise

The GHMC intensifies enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during Jubilee Hills by-election, recording 1,620 defacement cases. DEO RV Karnan emphasizes strict vigilance, ensuring 24x7 complaint monitoring and swift action by dedicated teams. A case is filed against a local leader for allegedly distributing voter ID cards.

Updated: 08-10-2025 22:09 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has ramped up its enforcement efforts following the issuance of strict directives by District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan. The move comes in light of the ongoing by-election in the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency, where 1,620 defacement cases have been documented.

According to GHMC officials, these cases encompass unauthorized political posters, banners, and wall writings, with 1,097 incidents on public property and 523 on private premises. RV Karnan has directed continuous vigilance with round-the-clock monitoring of complaints through the Election Helpline and C-VIGIL app.

To ensure compliance, Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams have been deployed across the constituency. Meanwhile, a complaint led to a case against Congress leader Naveen Yadav for distributing voter ID cards, as confirmed by the Madhura Nagar Police, highlighting rigorous enforcement under the Representation of the People Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

