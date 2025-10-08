Teen Cyclist's Freedom: A Diplomatic Breakthrough

Iran has released Lennart Monterlos, a teenage French-German cyclist who vanished in June while traversing the nation, French authorities announced Wednesday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot declared Monterlos's freedom via social media, stating that the teenager has now reunited with his family in France.

While details of Monterlos's release remain sparse, France has accused Iran of engaging in hostage diplomacy. Two French nationals, Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, remain imprisoned on charges France deems baseless, prompting calls for their release.

(With inputs from agencies.)