Teen Cyclist's Freedom: A Diplomatic Breakthrough

French-German cyclist Lennart Monterlos, who disappeared in Iran in June, has been freed, according to France's foreign minister. Monterlos, 19, reunited with family in France amid accusations of hostage diplomacy by Iran. France demands release of two other detained nationals alleging unfounded charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:32 IST
  • France

Iran has released Lennart Monterlos, a teenage French-German cyclist who vanished in June while traversing the nation, French authorities announced Wednesday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot declared Monterlos's freedom via social media, stating that the teenager has now reunited with his family in France.

While details of Monterlos's release remain sparse, France has accused Iran of engaging in hostage diplomacy. Two French nationals, Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, remain imprisoned on charges France deems baseless, prompting calls for their release.

