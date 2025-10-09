Left Menu

Gold, Politics, and Charges: The Azruddin Mohamed Story

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 02:18 IST
Guyanese businessmen Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, are facing potential extradition to the United States on charges of fraud and corruption. According to the attorney general of Guyana, the extradition will proceed once formal requests are made by U.S. authorities. The charges, brought to light in a Florida court, include conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering.

Azruddin Mohamed recently gained political traction, winning 16 parliamentary seats for his newly founded party, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN). He is positioned to become Guyana's opposition leader by November. Despite the legal hurdles, he asserts that the charges stem from political persecution, attributing them to fears within the ruling party of his growing influence.

Allegations against the Mohamed family include fraudulent gold export arrangements, involving the resale of customs declarations, and bribing officials. The economic consequences are significant, with the U.S. Treasury imposing sanctions last year and charges suggesting $50 million lost in taxes and royalties to the Guyanese government..

(With inputs from agencies.)

