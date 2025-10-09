Left Menu

President Trump's Medical Check-Up and Upcoming Middle East Visit

President Donald Trump is scheduled for his annual health check-up at Walter Reed Medical Center. Following this, he may visit the Middle East. The White House confirmed these plans and highlighted the diplomatic significance of the potential Middle East trip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 03:35 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 03:35 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump is set to visit Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday for his annual routine check-up, according to an announcement from the White House on Wednesday.

The White House spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, disclosed that President Trump is contemplating a visit to the Middle East shortly after his medical examination.

This potential trip would underscore the administration's focus on diplomatic engagements in the region, reflecting ongoing interest and involvement in Middle Eastern affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

