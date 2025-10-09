Dhinakaran Urges Postponement of Tamil Nadu's PGT Examination Amid Syllabus Changes

In a fervent appeal, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday implored the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) to defer the upcoming Postgraduate Teacher (PGT) examination initially set for October 12. The call for delay is rooted in claims that candidates need more time to prepare due to a newly introduced syllabus this year.

Despite these appeals, and even as the Madras High Court has instructed reconsideration of the exam date owing to candidates' petitions, the TRB has reportedly decided to stick to the original schedule. This decision, Dhinakaran says, has sparked widespread discontent among aspirants, who feel inadequately prepared.

Dhinakaran emphasized the candidates' persistent demand for postponement to adapt to the new curriculum. He strongly urged the TRB and the Tamil Nadu government to heed these calls, suggesting a rescheduling of the exam to ensure fair preparation time for all candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)