India-UK: Forging a Future-Ready Partnership

India and the UK are strengthening their partnership, emphasizing democracy, freedom, and rule of law. Prime Ministers Modi and Starmer discussed trade, defense, and technology cooperation. A notable free trade agreement aims to double bilateral trade by 2030, forging stronger economic ties and promoting global stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 13:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, the Prime Ministers of India and the UK discussed a comprehensive agenda, including economic and security collaborations.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the shared values that underpin the India-UK partnership, emphasizing democracy and freedom.

As the leaders announced an enhanced focus on critical technology and defense cooperation, a recent free trade agreement aims to significantly boost bilateral trade by 2030.

