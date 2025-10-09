India-UK: Forging a Future-Ready Partnership
India and the UK are strengthening their partnership, emphasizing democracy, freedom, and rule of law. Prime Ministers Modi and Starmer discussed trade, defense, and technology cooperation. A notable free trade agreement aims to double bilateral trade by 2030, forging stronger economic ties and promoting global stability.
09-10-2025
- India
In a significant diplomatic engagement, the Prime Ministers of India and the UK discussed a comprehensive agenda, including economic and security collaborations.
Prime Minister Modi highlighted the shared values that underpin the India-UK partnership, emphasizing democracy and freedom.
As the leaders announced an enhanced focus on critical technology and defense cooperation, a recent free trade agreement aims to significantly boost bilateral trade by 2030.
