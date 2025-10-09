Macron's Search for Stability: A New Prime Minister Amid Political Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron faces the difficult task of appointing a sixth prime minister in less than two years as he attempts to navigate France's deepening political crisis. A successful candidate will need to manage an urgent budget and address the nation's growing deficit issues.

Following outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's resignation after just two days in office, Macron's office confirmed that a new pick will be announced within 48 hours. The political gridlock has turned pressing matters like budget approval and pension reform into significant challenges down the road.

While political actors from various sides hold steadfast in their positions, financial markets remain edgy. The possibility of averting a snap election has given hope for a budgetary agreement, but the search for broad political compromise remains elusive.

