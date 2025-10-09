BRS Stages Protest Against Hyderabad Bus Fare Hike
BRS organized a protest in Hyderabad against the recent hike in bus fares by TSRTC. Key leaders like K T Rama Rao demanded a rollback of the increase, accusing the Congress government of privatization plans. The protest was marked by alleged house arrests and police interventions.
The Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday conducted a 'chalo bus bhavan' protest in Hyderabad to denounce the recent increase in bus fares.
BRS working president K T Rama Rao, along with former minister T Harish Rao and other party leaders, presented a representation to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation's Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy at Bus Bhavan, requesting an immediate reversal of the fare hikes.
The TSRTC had recently raised bus fares by Rs 5 to Rs 10 based on distance, effective October 13. In protest, Rama Rao and Harish Rao used RTC buses to reach Bus Bhavan, alleging a Congress conspiracy to privatize the corporation. They declared their persistence in opposing the fare increase.
With inputs from agencies.
