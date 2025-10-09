Conrad Sangma's Mission to Restore Peace in Manipur

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma underscored the critical need to restore peace in Manipur during his recent visit to the state. Arriving at Imphal airport for a two-day stay, he spoke about the necessity of engaging with the grassroots and connecting with people to address the ongoing issues.

Sangma affirmed his commitment to interacting with party leaders, community representatives, and local citizens across the state. His aim is to foster discussions and gather feedback to ensure a return to normalcy in Manipur. As the president of the National People's Party, he believes the key to progress lies in effective stakeholder engagement.

The NPP leader acknowledged prior efforts to resolve tensions, noting some success in violence reduction. However, he also stressed that much work remains. Sangma's visit is seen as a step towards facilitating dialogue and assessing how the party can contribute to bringing about a democratically elected government and lasting peace in Manipur.