Historic Ceasefire Ushers in Hope for Middle East Peace

A historic ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestine was announced on Thursday, bringing a wave of hope for peace in the long-troubled Middle East. This deal, part of President Donald Trump's initiative, aims to halt the ongoing war in Gaza, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Despite continued air strikes on Gaza City, Palestinian celebrations erupted, with the promise of a partial Israeli withdrawal and a release of hostages captured by Hamas. As per reports, Israeli troops are expected to begin withdrawing within 24 hours of the deal's signing.

The ceasefire, widely supported by Western and Arab nations, is seen as a significant diplomatic win for President Trump, positioning the agreement as a pivotal step towards wider reconciliation in the region. However, numerous challenges remain, including the future governance of Gaza and the disarming of Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)