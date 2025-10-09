Left Menu

Eurogroup President Confident Amid French Political Turmoil

Paschal Donohoe, president of the Eurogroup, expressed confidence in the Eurozone's resilience despite France's political crisis, which is delaying its budget. He assured reporters that he believes in the French government's efforts to manage public spending and borrowing ahead of a Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:03 IST
Amid a brewing political crisis in France that has stalled the country's budget, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe expressed confidence in the resilience of the Eurozone.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday ahead of a Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg, Donohoe stated his belief in the French government's capacity to handle public spending and borrowing plans effectively.

This statement comes at a critical time as the Eurozone navigates through various economic challenges, seeking stability despite political hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

