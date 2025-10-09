Eurogroup President Confident Amid French Political Turmoil

Amid a brewing political crisis in France that has stalled the country's budget, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe expressed confidence in the resilience of the Eurozone.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday ahead of a Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg, Donohoe stated his belief in the French government's capacity to handle public spending and borrowing plans effectively.

This statement comes at a critical time as the Eurozone navigates through various economic challenges, seeking stability despite political hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)