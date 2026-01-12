Left Menu

Budget Bonanza in Jammu and Kashmir: A New Era Begins

Jammu and Kashmir's 27-day Budget Session begins on February 2, with the Omar Abdullah-led government set to present the budget on February 6. This marks the second budget of the National Conference government under Omar Abdullah. The session concludes on April 4, spanning three phases around Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is set to kick off its 27-day Budget Session on February 2, with the lieutenant governor addressing the House.

The Omar Abdullah-led government will introduce its budget on February 6, marking its second presentation since assuming office in October 2024.

The session spans three phases, strategically planned around the Ramzan period, and will wrap up on April 4.

