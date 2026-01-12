Budget Bonanza in Jammu and Kashmir: A New Era Begins
Jammu and Kashmir's 27-day Budget Session begins on February 2, with the Omar Abdullah-led government set to present the budget on February 6. This marks the second budget of the National Conference government under Omar Abdullah. The session concludes on April 4, spanning three phases around Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:17 IST
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is set to kick off its 27-day Budget Session on February 2, with the lieutenant governor addressing the House.
The Omar Abdullah-led government will introduce its budget on February 6, marking its second presentation since assuming office in October 2024.
The session spans three phases, strategically planned around the Ramzan period, and will wrap up on April 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Government Implements Major IAS Officer Shuffle
Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements
Odisha Set for Assembly and Lok Sabha Expansion Post-2027 Census Delimitation
Revamping Delhi ITIs: Government Partners with Industry to Elevate Skills
CITI Urges Government to Remove Cotton Import Duty Permanently