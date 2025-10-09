Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Brazil's Trade Talks

Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio have agreed to meet in Washington to discuss trade. This comes after a phone call between the two countries, where Rubio suggested an in-person meeting. President Lula commented on the follow-up to his conversation with President Trump.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio have set the diplomatic wheels in motion by planning a pivotal meeting in Washington to address critical trade issues. The announcement, made on Thursday, underscores the importance of the bilateral relationship between the two economic giants.

The agreement followed a telephone conversation earlier on the same day, during which Rubio advocated for an in-person meeting with Vieira to focus on priority issues impacting Brazil-U.S. relations. This move aligns with broader diplomatic efforts spearheaded by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

President Lula, during an interview with Piata FM, expressed his surprise at the recent discussions with President Donald Trump. Lula had pursued lifting tariffs on Brazilian exports, a key point of contention in the ongoing trade dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

