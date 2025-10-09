Samajwadi Party Announces Candidates for U.P. Legislative Council Elections

The Samajwadi Party has disclosed its candidate list for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections set to take place under the teachers' and graduates' constituencies next year.

According to an official note on X, Lal Bihari Yadav and Kamlesh will represent the Vidhan Parishad Shikshak (teachers) constituency from the Varanasi-Mirzapur and Gorakhpur-Faizabad divisions, respectively. For the Vidhan Parishad Snatak (graduates) constituency, the party has put forward Dr. Maan Singh, Ashutosh Sinha, and Kanti Singh across various divisions.

These specialized elections provide a platform where educators and graduates elect representatives to ensure their voices are heard in the legislative process.

(With inputs from agencies.)