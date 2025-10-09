BJP Gears Up for 2026 West Bengal Assembly Polls

In the wake of Durga Puja, the BJP has commenced its strategic activities for the upcoming 2026 West Bengal assembly elections. A pivotal meeting was held on Thursday, led by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, focusing on organizational strategies.

Arriving in Kolkata on Wednesday night, the central observers chaired an extensive session with the state's BJP leadership. The meeting targeted assessing booth-level organizational strength, rectifying weaknesses, and formulating an initial strategy for the 2026 elections.

Cognizant of the Election Commission's impending special electoral roll revision, the BJP leadership emphasized active involvement in ensuring voter list accuracy. Preparations are also underway for selecting candidates and planning constituency engagements, all as part of an aggressive campaign strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)