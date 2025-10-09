Speaker Denies Privilege Motion Against Kerala CM

Speaker A N Shamseer, on Thursday, dismissed a breach of privilege motion against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The motion, filed by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, alleged that the CM misled the Assembly by providing false information about police personnel dismissals over the past years.

Chennithala accused Vijayan of misrepresenting facts during a September 19 session. While addressing police atrocities, Vijayan claimed 144 officers were expelled for serious offences since 2016. He supposedly provided no evidence. However, the CM clarified that while some officers were removed, reasons also included absenteeism and long leaves without approval.

Responding to Chennithala, Shamseer emphasized that the CM's account included reinstatement details through tribunal or judicial orders, rendering the allegations baseless. Consequently, the Speaker ruled out permission for Chennithala's motion, asserting the explanation was satisfactory and substantiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)