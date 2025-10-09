Left Menu

Speaker Denies Privilege Motion Against Kerala CM

Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer denied a breach of privilege motion against CM Pinarayi Vijayan by Congress's Ramesh Chennithala. Chennithala alleged Vijayan provided false Assembly information about police dismissals. Shamseer stated CM's explanation reciprocated the accuracy of the data regarding police dismissals for misconduct or absenteeism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:10 IST
Speaker Denies Privilege Motion Against Kerala CM
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Speaker A N Shamseer, on Thursday, dismissed a breach of privilege motion against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The motion, filed by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, alleged that the CM misled the Assembly by providing false information about police personnel dismissals over the past years.

Chennithala accused Vijayan of misrepresenting facts during a September 19 session. While addressing police atrocities, Vijayan claimed 144 officers were expelled for serious offences since 2016. He supposedly provided no evidence. However, the CM clarified that while some officers were removed, reasons also included absenteeism and long leaves without approval.

Responding to Chennithala, Shamseer emphasized that the CM's account included reinstatement details through tribunal or judicial orders, rendering the allegations baseless. Consequently, the Speaker ruled out permission for Chennithala's motion, asserting the explanation was satisfactory and substantiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Explosion Rocks Pagla Bhari Village; Rescue Operations Underway

Tragic Explosion Rocks Pagla Bhari Village; Rescue Operations Underway

 India
2
Algeria's Triumph Secures World Cup Spot

Algeria's Triumph Secures World Cup Spot

 Global
3
Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

 India
4
Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025