Rajen Gohain's Resignation: A Political Shake-Up in Assam BJP

In a significant political development, Rajen Gohain, a former Union Minister and four-time BJP Member of Parliament from Assam's Nagaon constituency, has resigned from the party. Gohain's departure was announced on Thursday, alongside 17 other members, citing grievances against the state leadership and its policies.

Gohain, who had served as the Union Minister of State for Railways, criticized the BJP for failing to fulfill promises made to the people of Assam and accused the party of supporting communal politics. He claimed that the state leadership encouraged the settlement of outsiders, undermining indigenous communities.

State BJP President Dilip Saikia expressed regret over Gohain's resignation, emphasizing that internal discussions should have been the avenue for resolving differences. As Assam approaches its assembly elections next year, the party faces scrutiny over its handling of indigenous issues and its approach to governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)