Empowering Tribal Leadership: A New Dawn for Odisha's Villages

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Odisha has inspired its tribal representatives to accelerate development by adopting 20-25 villages each, focusing on local empowerment.

This call to action was made at a workshop organized under the Tribal Cluster Development Project, inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, a tribal leader himself.

Party leaders emphasized the project's role in improving tribal livelihoods through skill development, entrepreneurship, and market integration, aiming to uplift the tribal communities significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)