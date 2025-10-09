Left Menu

Empowering Tribal Leadership: A New Dawn for Odisha's Villages

In Odisha, the BJP has called on tribal MPs and MLAs to adopt 20-25 villages each to foster development. The Tribal Cluster Development Project, which promotes entrepreneurship and connects artisans to markets, is central to this initiative. It aims to empower tribal leaders and develop their regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:50 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party in Odisha has inspired its tribal representatives to accelerate development by adopting 20-25 villages each, focusing on local empowerment.

This call to action was made at a workshop organized under the Tribal Cluster Development Project, inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, a tribal leader himself.

Party leaders emphasized the project's role in improving tribal livelihoods through skill development, entrepreneurship, and market integration, aiming to uplift the tribal communities significantly.

