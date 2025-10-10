Bihar's Battle of Promises: Jobs, Politics, and Power

In a bold electoral promise, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav declared that a newly formed Mahagathbandhan government would ensure a government job for every household in Bihar. Yadav promised swift action, stating that a law to this effect would be passed within 20 days of assuming power, guaranteeing employment within 20 months for households without a government employee. His statement came during a press conference in Patna, where he emphasized the urgency of tackling unemployment in the state.

However, the pledge was met with sharp criticism from the BJP, particularly by leader Sanjay Mayuk, who dismissed Yadav's promise as deceitful. Mayuk questioned the timing and sincerity of Yadav's commitment, pointing to the RJD leader's familial political background and suggesting that the promise is another ploy for electoral gain. He stressed that elections cannot be won with false promises, as voters are attentive and aware of past governance failures.

Yadav defended his track record, highlighting that during his previous tenure, he and his party facilitated the creation of five lakh government jobs, with appointments secured for nearly 3.5 lakh positions. He lashed out at critics who once mocked RJD's employment initiatives, pointing out that the current discourse from detractors revolves around unemployment allowances rather than sustainable job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)