Left Menu

Bihar's Battle of Promises: Jobs, Politics, and Power

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav pledges government jobs for every household in Bihar if elected, promising legislation within 20 days of assuming power. BJP's Sanjay Mayuk criticizes the move as a false promise, citing Yadav's family's past governance. Yadav defends his track record, highlighting past job provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:09 IST
Bihar's Battle of Promises: Jobs, Politics, and Power
BJP leader Sanjay Mayukh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold electoral promise, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav declared that a newly formed Mahagathbandhan government would ensure a government job for every household in Bihar. Yadav promised swift action, stating that a law to this effect would be passed within 20 days of assuming power, guaranteeing employment within 20 months for households without a government employee. His statement came during a press conference in Patna, where he emphasized the urgency of tackling unemployment in the state.

However, the pledge was met with sharp criticism from the BJP, particularly by leader Sanjay Mayuk, who dismissed Yadav's promise as deceitful. Mayuk questioned the timing and sincerity of Yadav's commitment, pointing to the RJD leader's familial political background and suggesting that the promise is another ploy for electoral gain. He stressed that elections cannot be won with false promises, as voters are attentive and aware of past governance failures.

Yadav defended his track record, highlighting that during his previous tenure, he and his party facilitated the creation of five lakh government jobs, with appointments secured for nearly 3.5 lakh positions. He lashed out at critics who once mocked RJD's employment initiatives, pointing out that the current discourse from detractors revolves around unemployment allowances rather than sustainable job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rolls-Royce Plans Transformative Collaboration with Indian Navy on Electric Warship Initiative

Rolls-Royce Plans Transformative Collaboration with Indian Navy on Electric ...

 India
2
Tensions Rise as Pakistan Claims Victory Against Militants

Tensions Rise as Pakistan Claims Victory Against Militants

 Global
3
Bengaluru's Edify School Shines at World Records Festival 2025

Bengaluru's Edify School Shines at World Records Festival 2025

 India
4
Russia Backs Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Candidature

Russia Backs Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Candidature

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025