Rising Crimes Against Dalits and Adivasis: Congress Demands Accountability from BJP Government

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Priyanka Gandhi criticize the BJP-led government following the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Highlighting increased crimes against Dalits and Adivasis, they accuse Prime Minister Modi of ignoring caste-based violence and injustice facing marginalized communities under BJP rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:59 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke to the BJP government, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rise in crimes against Dalit and Adivasi communities. This criticism comes amid the suicide case of Haryana's IPS officer Y Puran Kumar and recent violent incidents against marginalized groups.

Sharing alarming statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau, Kharge pointed to increases of 46% and 91% in crimes against Dalits and Adivasis respectively over the past decade. He described these events as reflections of the RSS-BJP's 'feudal mindset', asserting that they threaten democratic principles and social justice.

Echoing Kharge's concerns, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi denounced the alleged caste-based injustices underscored by Kumar's suicide. Highlighting incidents like the murder of Hariom Valmiki, she termed the BJP regime a 'curse' for Dalits. Meanwhile, a police FIR names senior officials in connection with caste-based harassment and abetment to suicide.

