Karnataka's Cabinet Conundrum: Speculations Stir Amid Casual Meetings

Karnataka's political landscape is abuzz with speculations after a closed-door meeting involving Home Minister G Parameshwara and other senior ministers was downplayed as 'non-political.' Parameshwara emphasized that the meeting was a common gathering among friends to discuss matters, unrelated to cabinet reshuffle talks.

Despite the denials, rumors persist about a potential change in the state's leadership, notably in light of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's rumored power-sharing agreement with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. The Congress government's halfway mark of its five-year term is fueling these speculations.

Amidst discussions of reshuffles and leadership change, Parameshwara affirmed there was no 'November revolution' in the works, suggesting that casual gatherings and routine evaluations are standard practice in Karnataka's political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)