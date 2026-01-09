Political Clash: ED Raid Sparks Tension Between Chief Ministers
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for interfering with ED's action in a Kolkata raid linked to alleged coal smuggling. Banerjee defended her actions, claiming the raid was politically motivated to weaken the Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has come down heavily on his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, for her alleged interference during an Enforcement Directorate (ED) operation in Kolkata. Yadav asserted that a chief minister should support central institutions like the ED in upholding the law.
According to the ED, Banerjee entered the residence of I-PAC India head, Pratik Jain, and supposedly removed crucial evidence amid a money laundering probe concerning alleged coal smuggling. This move by Banerjee has sparked significant criticism from political opponents.
Reacting to the accusations, Banerjee has claimed that the ED's raids on the political consultancy firm's premises were intended to subvert the Trinamool Congress' strategies ahead of the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, asserting that her actions were within her rights as a political leader.
