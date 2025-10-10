Diplomatic Gambits: Trump's Unyielding Quest for Global Peace

Donald Trump's bid for a Nobel Peace Prize fell short, despite extensive diplomatic efforts in global crises. On Friday, he was bypassed for the award, despite a ceasefire and hostage deal in the Gaza conflict. His diplomatic maneuvers offered fleeting hope amid various international disputes.

Trump intervened in areas like Armenia and Azerbaijan, Israel and Palestine, and the India-Pakistan conflict, often using trade leverage. While some leaders backed his nomination, analysts cite timing issues. The U.S.-brokered deals did not meet Prize criteria, focusing on upcoming achievements rather than past events.

Efforts in countries like Ethiopia and Serbia have highlighted ongoing tensions, although Trump's influence facilitated temporary peace. Whether these actions will yield lasting peace or recognition in next year's Nobel considerations remains uncertain.