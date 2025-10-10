Left Menu

Diplomatic Gambits: Trump's Unyielding Quest for Global Peace

Despite recent diplomatic efforts, former U.S. President Donald Trump was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. He has played pivotal roles in various international conflicts, including Armenia-Azerbaijan and Israel-Palestine. However, key agreements often remain fragile, unformalized, or face delays, failing to secure the desired recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:09 IST
Diplomatic Gambits: Trump's Unyielding Quest for Global Peace
Donald Trump

Donald Trump's bid for a Nobel Peace Prize fell short, despite extensive diplomatic efforts in global crises. On Friday, he was bypassed for the award, despite a ceasefire and hostage deal in the Gaza conflict. His diplomatic maneuvers offered fleeting hope amid various international disputes.

Trump intervened in areas like Armenia and Azerbaijan, Israel and Palestine, and the India-Pakistan conflict, often using trade leverage. While some leaders backed his nomination, analysts cite timing issues. The U.S.-brokered deals did not meet Prize criteria, focusing on upcoming achievements rather than past events.

Efforts in countries like Ethiopia and Serbia have highlighted ongoing tensions, although Trump's influence facilitated temporary peace. Whether these actions will yield lasting peace or recognition in next year's Nobel considerations remains uncertain.

TRENDING

1
Free Speech Triumph: Overturned Koran Burning Conviction

Free Speech Triumph: Overturned Koran Burning Conviction

 Global
2
Ex-IPS Officer Kuldeep Sharma Faces Arrest: The 1984 Confinement Case Resurfaces

Ex-IPS Officer Kuldeep Sharma Faces Arrest: The 1984 Confinement Case Resurf...

 India
3
Swift Rescue: Abducted Boy Safely Returned

Swift Rescue: Abducted Boy Safely Returned

 India
4
Uralvagonzavod Adapts to Economic Challenges with Four-Day Week Transition

Uralvagonzavod Adapts to Economic Challenges with Four-Day Week Transition

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025