Christopher Waller's Candidacy: A Serious Economic Discussion

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller described his interview with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for the position of the U.S. central bank chief as a positive and non-political meeting. Waller, a leading candidate to replace Jerome Powell, emphasized the focus on serious economic discussions.

Updated: 10-10-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:23 IST
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller expressed optimism following his meeting with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent regarding his candidacy for the U.S. central bank chief position. Waller characterized the interview as productive and centered on substantial economic topics without political overtones.

Seen as a leading contender to become the next Federal Reserve Chair, Waller told CNBC the discussion was focused entirely on economic matters. He dismissed any suggestion of political maneuvering during the meeting.

According to CNBC, Waller is among the top five candidates being considered to succeed current Chair Jerome Powell, whose term concludes in May next year.

