Fiery Clash Over Jobs Promise Heats Up Bihar Election

In a fiery political exchange, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra and other leaders slammed RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for promising government jobs to every household in Bihar if elected. Critics challenge the feasibility and recall past governance issues, while Yadav defends his commitment to economic and social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:14 IST
Union Minister Harsh Malhotra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra launched a scathing attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who vowed to provide a government job to every family in Bihar if his party wins the upcoming elections. Malhotra urged the RJD to remember the 'Jungle Raj' era before making such promises.

At a press briefing, Malhotra insisted that the opposition should apologize to Bihar's citizens before any announcement. Conversely, Yadav emphasized the need for economic justice, claiming his Mahagathbandhan government would deliver jobs within 20 days of taking power.

The proposal sparked criticism from multiple political quarters. LJP President Raju Tiwari questioned the promise's credibility, while BJP's Sanjay Mayuk labeled the promise as hollow. Despite this, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari hailed Yadav's commitment to job creation ahead of the crucial Assembly elections slated for November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

