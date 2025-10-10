Himachal Pradesh Delays Panchayat Elections Amidst Calamity

In a bold retort to the BJP's recent accusations, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dismissed claims of intentionally delaying the Panchayat elections. Instead, Sukhu emphasized the severity of ongoing weather challenges, labeling them worse than 2023, and revealing the difficulties in restoring road connectivity to panchayats.

Sukhu informed that efforts are focused on disaster relief, with election preparations hindered. He stressed that elections will occur once roads are sufficiently restored, highlighting the crucial need for relief for affected residents. The government, citing the Disaster Management Act, spotlighted the extensive monsoon damage as reasoning for deferral.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta backed these assertions, stating the postponement is essential to preserve voter accessibility and safety. The catastrophic damage, including loss of life and property, left roads and bridges unusable. While calls for deferment grow, the State Election Commission is assessing the situation prior to finalizing a decision.

